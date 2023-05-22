Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by Mini in Yorkshire crash

The incident happened on May 20 shortly after midday, when a white Mini Countryman and a pedestrian were involved in a crash on Main Street in Stamford Bridge , opposite The Bay Horse pub.

Police and the ambulance service attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 211 of 20 May.”