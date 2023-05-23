All Sections
Pedestrian seriously injured in Yorkshire crash last month dies in hospital

A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire last month has died in hospital, police have confirmed.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:50 BST

South Yorkshire Police said the man was hit by a black Volkswagen Passat on Hoyle Street, near to the Shalesmoor tram stop, in Sheffield at around 10.55pm on April 29. The 46-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police have now confirmed he died.

A statement from the force said: “His family have been informed and are receiving support.

"We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses with information to come forward. Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or were you driving past and may have captured what happened on your dash cam?”

The pedestrian was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm on April 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1187 of April 20, or email dashcam footage to [email protected], including the incident number in the subject line.

