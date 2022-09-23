Figures showed the life expectancy for men and women in Bridlington North was 79.7 and 85 respectively, compared to 73.6 and 80.4 respectively for Bridlington South.

The Office for Health and Improvement and Disparities statistics showed they compared with an average of 80 for men and 83.6 for women across the East Riding.

It comes as East Riding Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board heard the average number of deaths across the area was still rising even after the coronavirus pandemic has receded.

People in north of Bridlington have five year higher life expectancy than south of town

The Board heard average yearly deaths were around 4,500 according to the latest data, compared to pre-pandemic averages between 3,500 and 3,700 and a peak of almost 5,000 in 2020.

Shane Mullen, the council’s public health intelligence specialist, said life expectancy had gotten worse after coronavirus and the trend looked set to continue.

Board members, which included councillors, health professions and representatives of non-profit organisations, heard cancer, heart disease and other leading killers were claiming more lives than they had done before coronavirus.

The Board was hearing updates on the drafting of the East Riding’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment, which sets out the priorities for health and wellbeing in the area.

Andy Kingdom, the council’s public health director, told the Board the Assessment included living conditions such as food, warmth and service in light of the cost of living crisis.

Figures showed the part of the East Riding with the highest life expectancy for men was Willerby and Kirk Ella, at 83.5, compared to the England average of 79.5.

Beverley Rural had the highest life expectancy for women, 86.6, whereas it was 83.6 for women on average between 2016 and 2020.

Bridlington South had the lowest life expectancy for both men and women.

Mr Mullen said above-average excess deaths had continued beyond the worst of the pandemic.

He added health services had seen levels of pressure it would normally expect at winter during the summer.