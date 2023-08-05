People have been warned of large waves and spray on Sunday morning on Yorkshire’s coast following Storm Antoni.

Spring tides and strong winds could cause flooding between 7.30am and 12am according to an alert for Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea.

The Environment Agency says the areas most at risk include the road that leads to Spurn Point, which juts out into the River Humber.

After midday the weather should become more settled.

The area covers from Spurn Point to Cowden in East Yorkshire

The Agency advises: “Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

Other alerts issued on Saturday (August 5) include local roads, footpaths and low-lying land around Elvington, near the River Derwent.

There’s a warning that further heavy rainfall may cause levels to rise further and other areas including Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle and Wilberfoss may be at risk over the weekend.

Warnings also cover low-lying land around the River Seven and the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.