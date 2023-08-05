All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

People warned to expect 'large waves and spray' on Yorkshire coast in wake of Storm Antoni

People have been warned of large waves and spray on Sunday morning on Yorkshire’s coast following Storm Antoni.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

Spring tides and strong winds could cause flooding between 7.30am and 12am according to an alert for Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea.

The Environment Agency says the areas most at risk include the road that leads to Spurn Point, which juts out into the River Humber.

After midday the weather should become more settled.

The area covers from Spurn Point to Cowden in East YorkshireThe area covers from Spurn Point to Cowden in East Yorkshire
The area covers from Spurn Point to Cowden in East Yorkshire
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Agency advises: “Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

Other alerts issued on Saturday (August 5) include local roads, footpaths and low-lying land around Elvington, near the River Derwent.

There’s a warning that further heavy rainfall may cause levels to rise further and other areas including Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle and Wilberfoss may be at risk over the weekend.

Warnings also cover low-lying land around the River Seven and the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

It came after extreme weather conditions saw Whitby Traction Engine Rally closed.

Related topics:YorkshireEnvironment Agency