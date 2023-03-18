News you can trust since 1754
People's Postcode Lottery results: Neighbours from Yorkshire market town celebrate £120,000 win

Neighbours in a Yorkshire market town are celebrating after winning £120,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT

Four winners in Otley were all presented with cheques for £30,000 after their postcode – LS21 3AE – was drawn as the winner of today’s prize (Mar 18). And remarkably, it’s the second time they have won after the street also won last May, netting them £1,000 each on that occasion.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous, the People’s Postcode Lottery said.

A statement said: “Postcode Lottery players have struck it lucky in the area multiple times in recent years, with the big Postcode Millions prize being won in 2022 by neighbours in Moortown, who shared a whopping £3.2 million. Just last month, Cookridge had a Valentine’s Day surprise when LS16 6FL was drawn, bagging players £1,000 for every ticket they play with.”

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.
Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our lucky winners in Otley. I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun plans for their winnings.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes, including Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT).

