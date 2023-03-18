Neighbours in a Yorkshire market town are celebrating after winning £120,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Four winners in Otley were all presented with cheques for £30,000 after their postcode – LS21 3AE – was drawn as the winner of today’s prize (Mar 18). And remarkably, it’s the second time they have won after the street also won last May, netting them £1,000 each on that occasion.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous, the People’s Postcode Lottery said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “Postcode Lottery players have struck it lucky in the area multiple times in recent years, with the big Postcode Millions prize being won in 2022 by neighbours in Moortown, who shared a whopping £3.2 million. Just last month, Cookridge had a Valentine’s Day surprise when LS16 6FL was drawn, bagging players £1,000 for every ticket they play with.”

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our lucky winners in Otley. I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun plans for their winnings.”