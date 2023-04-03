A truck driver and six neighbours on a Middlesbrough street have won over £2.6 million on the People’s Postcode Lottery – with a viral reaction video of the moment the prize was revealed.

Seven people living on Britain Avenue have scooped £379,418 each, thanks to playing with the full winning postcode – TS5 7AT.

A total of 572 Teesside neighbours shared a £10.2 million prize pot at a special event at Centre Square in Middlesbrough on Saturday April 1.

The lottery winners with the postcode TS5 7 were all invited and had been told they’d won at least £4,000.

565 players each received a winning cheque from £12,050 up to £72,300, depending on many tickets they played with.

The winners include:

Mark Baker, 54, won £379,418 - A truck driver, grandad and former army sergeant to buy fish for his pond and take a dream holiday to Hawaii.

Anne Goodman, 62, won £379,418 – A grandmother to visit her family in Australia and will fly business class for the first time.

Brian Wing, 68, won £379,418 – A Middlesbrough pensioner and grandad to purchase motorhome with wife Karen after tough year with family cancer diagnosis.

Elaine Thompson, 58, won £12,050 – A mum and former foster parent thanked a fortune teller who predicted her big cash win.

Emily Hutchinson, 28, won £24,100 – Mother to an 11-month-old baby to pay off her dream wedding in France.

Truck driver Mark Baker thought he’d bagged a tidy sum of £12,050, only for his postcode to be revealed as the biggest winner, netting him a whopping £379,418.

Mark said: “You only dream of money like this, it doesn’t actually happen to working people but I guess it’s happened to us. It’s life changing.”

“I can’t describe how I was feeling when I found out our street had won, I just started laughing and my wife just started crying.”

Mark is going to make a rather unusual first purchase with some of his winnings before booking a few sunny getaways.

Mark said: “I’ll buy some new Koi carp for my little pond in the back garden.

“The wife and I are going to upgrade to business class for our holiday to Cyprus.

“Our dream holiday is Hawaii, so that’s getting booked!”

Mark, who works for AV Dawson and is an ex-army sergeant, said: “We’re just working-class, I work really long hours, so this money will mean I can cut down my hours.

“And we’ll give a chunk of cash to our kids and grandkids.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was at the event handing out cheques.

She said: “It’s been an absolutely incredible day here in Middlesbrough and it was amazing to see so many neighbours, friends and family celebrating their big cash wins together.

“I’m already excited for our next Postcode Millions at the end of the month, where we’ll be giving away £3.2 million to another postcode area!”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. A minimum of 33% from each ticket goes to charity.