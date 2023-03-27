Residents in North Yorkshire are set to share more than £10m in the latest People’s Postcode Lottery draw.

The latest winning postcode, TS5 7, which covers an area near to Middlesbrough and the North Yorkshire border, means residents will share £10.2m. All of the residents who play have been told to expect at least £4,000.

The full winning postcode will be revealed on April 1 at a special event at Centre Square. People playing with the winning postcode will take home the biggest cheques on the day.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be at the event on Saturday to present winners with the good news in person.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt

She said: “A massive congratulations to our players in Middlesbrough. I’m really excited to meet many of the winners in person and present them with a prize cheque of their own. The community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them on Saturday.”

Last month, four players from Stockton netted £175,000, while neighbours in nearby Hemlington also scooped £140,000 on Valentine’s Day this year. Among the winners in Stockton were pensioners Glenn and Pamela Handley, who won £35,000 each.

Glenn said: “I’m flabbergasted. I didn’t think anything like this would happen to us. You read about it and see it on the TV, but you don’t believe it will ever happen.”

Pamela added: “Dreams do come true.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. The lottery has raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.