Wakefield Cathedral has been home to peregrines since 2015.

The moment was caught in a livestream by The Wakefield Peregrine Project.

Despite usually being found at the top of cliffs or by the sea, the birds are suprisingly fond of the Cathedral because it’s so similar to cliff and there is a ready supply of food – usually feral pigeons!

The project set up nests following the peregrines’ arrival in 2015 to ensure the conservation of the birds and livestreams the falcons’ movements throughout the summer months to showcase what they get up to.

Most recently, their cameras followed as a female peregrine laid four eggs in one of their nests, which hatched in May.

The Wakefield Peregrine Project is volunteer run and relies on donations used towards the project.

Donate to the project here.