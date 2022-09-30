Peter Coleman: Urgent search for missing Whitby hotel owner who disappeared near woodland

Peter Coleman, from Aislaby near Sleights, was last seen on September 28 near some woods close to the village where he lives.

He and his wife Rebecca run The Wheeldale, a seafront guesthouse in Whitby.

Friends and family, including his daughter Jenna, have made appeals for information on social media.

Peter Coleman, 48

An update from North Yorkshire Police on Friday read: “Peter Coleman from the Whitby area is still missing, and officers are gravely concerned for his welfare.

“Specialist search teams have conducted vast searches of the wooded areas and of the River Esk from Staithes to Ruswarp.

“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Peter or who has any information is asked to contact police. In addition, anyone who is out and about in the area this weekend is asked to keep an eye out for him.

“Peter is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.

“Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.

Family friend Helen Jayne Brown said: “I’ve been fortunate to know and be friends with Pete pretty much all of my life. We both think a lot about him and his lovely wife Rebecca. My parents were friends with his parents. Then in later years when we’ve both had families our daughters were good friends and sang together. They are a such a fab family and I can’t imagine what they are going through.

“Everyone who knows him,will say the same, he’s one of the kindest, gentle and caring fellas you can meet. My heart is breaking for his family going through this. Please if you live in Esk Valley area, check sheds, outhouses etc and spread the word he’s missing.”