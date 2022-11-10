Peter Kay Tickets: 'Biggest demand in 15 years of priority' as Yorkshire residents scramble for tickets
Yorkshire residents have been scrambling to get Peter Kay tickets this morning as the priority window opens for Leeds and Sheffield dates – with the ‘biggest demand for 15 years’.
The O2 priority website has crashed multiple times in the last hour.
Many Yorkshire residents have taken to social media to share their dissapointment.
In a tweet, O2 said: “We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority.
Most Popular
"Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking.”
More to follow.