Peter Kay Tickets: Comedian adds new Leeds date due to phenomenal demand

On top of the announced dates of January 20 and May 19, Peter Kay will also visit the city for a date at the First Direct Arena on Friday, September 8.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of visitors to our Priority platform for Peter Kay tickets. As a result, some customers are experiencing difficulties trying to use the app and website despite us putting additional resource in place to help cope with such demand. We apologise and we’re doing everything we can to get it back up and running as soon as possible.”