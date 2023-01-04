Peter Kay tickets ‘scam’: Warning about ‘fake’ website after £380 tickets don't arrive

A councillor has warned of a Peter Kay tickets ‘scam’ after a pair of tickets costing £380 for this weekend’s show in Liverpool failed to turn up.

Coun Andy Morgan, a cabinet member on Bolton Council, said friends had purchased the tickets from the website www.peterkaytickets.com ‘in good faith’ for him and his wife to attend the show at the 8,900 capacity M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, January 7.

However, the tickets failed to materialise with the website seemingly no longer in existence.

Emails to ‘customer services’ at the site have also been returned unopened saying the address is no longer in use. Coun Morgan is a long standing fan of the comedian.

Peter Kay is touring around the country

They are both patrons of Bolton Hospice, a charity for which the comic has provided support from his early career right through to his emergence as the biggest box office draw in comedy history.

Coun Morgan, said: “I’m really disappointed that we have been scammed for Peter Kay tickets for Saturday.

“A very good friend of ours bought us some tickets for Saturday at Liverpool and they have not arrived. The website (www.peterkaytickets.com) is now saying ‘this site cannot be reached’ and the customer service email keeps bouncing back saying ‘undelivered’.

“They were supposedly very good seats close to the stage and we’re now £380 out of pocket. It’s bloody disgrace but you live and learn.

“Like many people in Bolton, we’re extremely proud of what Peter has achieved and were so looking forward to seeing him on his comeback tour.”

Coun Morgan said he had contacted the arena to make them aware of the situation.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service tried to access www.peterkaytickets.com an error message was encountered saying the site could not be found. Peter Kay’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.