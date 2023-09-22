All Sections
Phil Wang and Myra Dubois: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 05:50 BST

At the start of the week, The Stranger star Jacob Dudman spoke to us about how he went from producing short films and sketches in his bedroom to making a career out of acting and directing.

We heard how a Yorkshire doctor has been supporting the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a charity which runs sailing trips that help Yorkshire young people see there is a brighter future after cancer.

We spoke to Yorkshire Beer Bible's Simon Jenkins on how the brewing industry has changed since the pandemic, and we heard how a new dance show is encouraging people to tackle climate change.

Myra Dubois is in Ilkley next month. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Myra Dubois is in Ilkley next month. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Myra Dubois is in Ilkley next month. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

We looked at how drag superstar Myra Dubois was inspired by the South Yorkshire upbringing of Gareth Joyner and we spoke to Phil Wang about his latest tour, coming to Yorkshire.

We also spoke to Leeds scriptwriter Lisa Holdsworth on how Kay Mellor kickstarted a career that has seen her work with Emmerdale, All Creatures Great and Small and Call the Midwife.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked ahead to international performance festival Transform as it returns to venues across Leeds next month and spoke to musician and composer Erland Cooper tied to an appearance in Leeds this week.

We have launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter

