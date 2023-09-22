Phil Wang and Myra Dubois: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, The Stranger star Jacob Dudman spoke to us about how he went from producing short films and sketches in his bedroom to making a career out of acting and directing.

We heard how a Yorkshire doctor has been supporting the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a charity which runs sailing trips that help Yorkshire young people see there is a brighter future after cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to Yorkshire Beer Bible's Simon Jenkins on how the brewing industry has changed since the pandemic, and we heard how a new dance show is encouraging people to tackle climate change.

Myra Dubois is in Ilkley next month. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

We looked at how drag superstar Myra Dubois was inspired by the South Yorkshire upbringing of Gareth Joyner and we spoke to Phil Wang about his latest tour, coming to Yorkshire.

We also spoke to Leeds scriptwriter Lisa Holdsworth on how Kay Mellor kickstarted a career that has seen her work with Emmerdale, All Creatures Great and Small and Call the Midwife.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked ahead to international performance festival Transform as it returns to venues across Leeds next month and spoke to musician and composer Erland Cooper tied to an appearance in Leeds this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad