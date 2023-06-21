After 13 years of fundraising, volunteers say they feel “triumphant” after a Victorian fountain was finally reinstated on a Yorkshire street.

On Tuesday workers were putting up the replica of the fountain, which was taken down in 1927, at the junction of Victoria Avenue and Salisbury Street in Hull.

Resplendent in a cream and green livery, it pays homage to one of the greatest English poets, Philip Larkin, who lived in Hull for over 30 years.

Inscribed on the fountain is the first line of his poem Water, which begins: “If I were called in To construct a religion I should make use of water”.

The fountain will be switched back on July 8

Larkin’s publisher, the late Jean Hartley, who lived locally, felt it would be a fitting tribute to the poet.

Hull MP Dame Diana Johnson will officially switch the fountain on at an event on July 8.

Hilary Byers, one of a small team who worked on the project, which raised an incredible £150,000, said: “It has been quite challenging, particularly the last few months when we were waiting for it to be installed.

"It has taken a long time, but we are really excited that at last we can see it in place and we can’t wait to switch the water on.

"Everybody who has been past has been really pleased about it and thrilled to see it.”

It was one of the crowdfunding platform Spacehive’s Campaigns of the Year. It caught their attention because it was "about reviving a golden age of civic design where water fountains were not just functional, but works of art in themselves”.

Hilary said: “It is unusual because it’s a community thing – we’ve not had any grants from the Lottery. It’s all been fundraising and almost all from local people.

“It’s not an exact replica. We have put a lot of ourselves and modern life into it.”

All those who have made donations will all be invited to the opening event. There will be music by the Dagger Lane Singers, followed by a reading of Water.

In the early 1920s Prince's Avenue, Marlborough and Victoria Avenue fountains began to get in the way of increasing levels of traffic.