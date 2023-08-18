Photographer captures dolphins swimming with Whitby's Shannon RNLI lifeboat
The dolphins joined the crew for their annual flag weekend display.Whitby's Shannon class lifeboat, Lois Ivan, is a Launch a Memory lifeboat, bearing the name of over 10,000 loved ones on the letters and numbers on the lifeboats bow.Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: "We are blown away by the support shown to us at this year's flag weekend, we've totted up the total funds raised and it has just reached £7177.“As the charity that saves lives at sea we are extremely grateful to everyone who made a donation over the weekend and we hope that they enjoyed meeting the crew and seeing the lifeboat display.”Station manager Barry Brown said: “We couldn't have asked for a better flag weekend this year, the weather stayed dry, and it was wonderful to meet so many of our generous supporters.
"I would also like to thank our hardworking team of fundraisers who work so hard to support the event.”