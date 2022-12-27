Photos: Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug of War: The Half Moon Pub battles Mother Shipton
One of the sporting events held every year on Boxing Day is the tug-of-war at Knaresborough, in which the opponents pull their sturdy rope over the River Nidd.
The battling teams represent the pubs on each bank , the Half Moon and the Mother Shipton, and it’s a tradition of over 50 years standing with 8-strong teams on each side for men and for ladies and with the best-of-three rule to decide the winning sides.
