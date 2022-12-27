News you can trust since 1754
Photos: Knaresborough Boxing Day Tug of War: The Half Moon Pub battles Mother Shipton

One of the sporting events held every year on Boxing Day is the tug-of-war at Knaresborough, in which the opponents pull their sturdy rope over the River Nidd.

By Sophie Mei Lan
4 minutes ago

The battling teams represent the pubs on each bank , the Half Moon and the Mother Shipton, and it’s a tradition of over 50 years standing with 8-strong teams on each side for men and for ladies and with the best-of-three rule to decide the winning sides.

1. Tugging for the best of three

Volunteer team members for each pub battled it out.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Orange Vs Blue

The orange team on one side of the river bank .

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Pull!

There's a lot o camaraderie but also competition between the sides.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. The Blues

Spectators eagerly watched on.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

