Pictures show wreckage of car which smashed into stone wall and came to rest in a field

The crash happened shortly before 1pm on November 12 near to Baitings Dam, in West Yorkshire. It is thought that the car had gone through a stone wall and came to rest in the middle of a field.

An eyewitness said an elderly lady was the driver, and the images appear to show that fire crews had to cut her free from the wreckage. West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were at the scene, and they were assisted by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

The pictures show a dark coloured car with a smashed windscreen and a crumpled front end, as fire crews survey the damage. It would appear the bonnet of the car had been removed.

The wreckage of the crash near Baitings Dam. Credit: Phil Taylor

West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.