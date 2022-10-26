Pilot of light aircraft taken to hospital after smashing into wall in plane crash

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the report of the crash at 2.43pm and crews from Pickering , Sherburn and Scarborough quickly attended the incident at Ebberston, near Scarborough.

A statement on the service’s incident page read: “The aircraft had collided with a wall, the pilot was out of the plane on arrival and transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Fire crews assisted with the fuel leaking from the plane and stood by until the plane was recovered.”