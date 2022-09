Pilot who died in Yorkshire plane crash lost control when he seat slid back

That is the "most likely" reason for the accident which killed the 66-year-old light aircraft pilot at an airfield in Selby, North Yorkshire, according to a report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Evidence indicates that his seat moved backwards due to an adjustment pin - designed to secure its position - being misaligned for an unknown reason. A backup strap - intended to prevent the seat sliding if the pin failed - was not tightened.

The pilot, who was not named by the AAIB, was the only person on board when the Escapade plane crashed at Breighton Airfield on November 14 last year.

A fatal plane crash happened because the pilot lost control when his seat slid backwards during take-off, an investigation has found. (Pic: Air Accidents Investigation Branch/PA Wire)

He had flown there from Rufforth Airfield East, in York earlier that day to attend a Remembrance Sunday service. During take-off for the return flight he made a radio call stating that he had a problem with his seat and intended to land back at the airfield.

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft began to climb at an "uncharacteristically steep angle", the report stated.

It then "descended steeply", hitting the runway and bursting into flames. The pilot suffered fatal injuries.

The AAIB said he obtained his pilot's licence in 2008 and was chairman of his local flying association.

As he was 5ft 5in tall he needed his seat to be in its forward most position to fully control the plane's rudder pedals.

The AAIB made three safety recommendations when it published a special bulletin on the accident in December last year.

The airfield, near Selby, is home to the Real Aeroplane Company and the Real Aeroplane Club, whose members fly classic and ex-military aircraft.

Humberside Police at the time said its officers had attended the scene together with ambulance personnel.

The police provided support to the victim’s family and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch was asked to investigate the tragedy and issue a repoprt into the incident.

Breighton Airfield was a Second World War heavy bomber base and cold-war nuclear missile launch site but is now home to a historic aircraft collection.

Construction work began on the original air base back in 1941 and it was officially opened in January 1942 as part of No. 1 Group, Bomber Command. The first occupants were an Australian Bomber Squadron, 460 Sqd RAAF, flying Vickers Wellington bombers.