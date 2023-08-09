All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Pinhole photography: Goodbye instagram, the art of ‘slow photography’ is making a comeback

Pontefract may be the home of liquorice but it is also the lesser known home of “probably the world’s largest pinhole camera,” according to a Yorkshire artist.
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

Bob Clayden - aka the Pinhole Wizard - stumbled across Pinhole Photography when he was trying to capture the minute’s silence which was held in memory of Princess Diana’s death.

He said: “I was trying to work out a way to capture the whole minute in a photo and that’s when I discovered pinhole photography and I’ve been hooked on it ever since.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob has since experimented with pinhole photography all over Yorkshire as well creating a suitcase into a pinhole camera.

Pinhole Wizard Bob Clayden with CoActive charity who modelled for the photosPinhole Wizard Bob Clayden with CoActive charity who modelled for the photos
Pinhole Wizard Bob Clayden with CoActive charity who modelled for the photos

He said: “The results are much more satisfying than a normal photo, as they capture a moment in time rather than just a snapshot.”

Pinhole Photography is a basic form of photography using a lightbox, pinhole or aperture instead of a lens. Light passes through the pinhole to project an inverted image. It is often used at home in scientific experiments or to capture the eclipse of the sun.

After discovering pinhole photography around 25 years ago, Bob has now transformed a Victorian summer house in the Friarwood Valley Gardens park in Pontefract into a giant pinhole camera.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s probably the biggest pinhole camera in the world.”

Based inside the Valley Gardens, which is now a park, its land is steeped in history - much like pinhole photography.

The park has been built on top of the land which used to have a friary on the site until the dissolution of the monasteries in the mid-16th century. Prior to that the area was renowned for cultivating liquorice and rhubarb.

Now Bob, alongside local artist Rose Knight, is bringing a bit of heritage alive by using the pinhole camera to create life size full length portrait negatives on two metre long silver based photographic paper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob said: “We worked with members of CoActive Arts charity who had the challenge of sitting on a bench to pose for a photo for 15 to 20 minutes.

“We then exhibited the photographs at Portobello Gala (Wakefield) with funding from Wakefield Council’s Culture Grant, as well as making them into a book.”

Bob added that pinhole photography is becoming increasingly popular as people are getting bored of the excessive amount of meaningless social media photos.