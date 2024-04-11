It’s quite apt that Antonio, 72, now runs his own thriving business tucked underneath Bradford’s iconic Wool Exchange.

An “institution,” “a beautiful hidden gem,” selling “delicious New York style pizza,” read the reviews about his underground pizzeria.

Tucked away on Market Street in Bradford city centre is Antonio’s Pizza Pieces has been going for 30 years.

Pizza by the slice at Bradford's Pizza Pieces.

Antonio set up Pizza Pieces in 1993, shortly after the government ended the price guarantee for wool merchants.

“My Dad was inspired by some of the places in Italy selling pizza by the slice. He loved the simplicity of it,” said Nada Barbiero, who is part of the small family business.

The 45-year-old said Pizza Pieces was first located on Broadway before the shopping centre was built, which prompted them to relocate to the grade I-listed Wool Exchange, which was built to trade wool.

“We wanted to keep it as an old school Trattoria with that vibe,” said Nada.

Pizza Pieces - an 'old school' trattoria

The no-frills food joint has a small staircase and disabled lift for customers to enter where they’re welcomed by staff, an array of tables covered in Formica table cloths with a food counter to choose and order.

Pizza Pieces remains a popular fast food stop among locals, eager to grab a slice of thin crust pizza, calzone or pasta as well as children’s options.

Nada said: “We’ve kept the menu simple, only adding a few different pasta options, freshly made soup and Halal meat to the menu.”

Sicilian-born Giuseppe Bottone is in charge of the pizza and pasta making while Nada helps to serve customers and manage the place alongside her father.

Inside Pizza Pieces

“My dad is still the colonel we’d fall apart without him. He’s sacrificed his life for this place. We’ll have three generations of customers. Some of them came as children and now they bring their own children.”

Nada’s mother has spent the past 30 years serving customers and only recently retired aged 70.

She said: “We have a good relationship with our customers. Everyday someone is asking after my mother.”