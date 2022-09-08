Planners recommend green light for nearly 200 homes 300m from beach at Hornsea

Gleeson Regeneration Ltd is seeking planning permission to build 195 homes on fields next to Longbeach Leisure Park at a planning committee meeting next week.

The plans involve widening Hornsea Burton Road and also installing a pumping station. The scheme attracted 22 objections, with concerns over the amount of traffic it will generate on a “bendy” road with “pinchpoints” and the impact on already overstretched services like the GP surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One objector claimed that with all the other housing developments and caravan sites Hornsea would be "gridlocked for nine months of the year".

The plans involve building nearly 200 homes on fields next to Longbeach Leisure Park

Another claims flooding of properties north of Hornsea Burton Road is "inevitable" because of the amount of surface water created by the development.

There are also worries about the loss of fields and the impact on wildlife that use it including birds of prey, great crested newts and geese.

More than 60 per cent of the homes (121) will be three-bedroomed, while only one-fifth will be two-bedroomed. There will be 17 bungalows.

The town council believe the mix is wrong and there should be more homes to suit older people and smaller families.Planners are recommending approval. They admit the scheme will “undoubtedly urbanise the area and result in the loss of greenfield land”, however say the site has been allocated for housing in the local plan.

The site in Hornsea which is 300m from the beach

And they conclude that concerns about overloading local services are “not of sufficient weight to merit the refusal of the application in the opinion of officers”.