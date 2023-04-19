Planners reject walkers' and cyclists' cafe next to abandoned railway line in Yorkshire countryside

An appeal has been lodged after Barnsley Council turned down plans for a community centre and cafe in Midhopestones.

Applicants hoped to build the centre on open land, surrounded by traditional stone walling off Mortimer Road.

The site is close to a cluster of existing buildings and adjacent to the disused railway line, which was a branch of the Stocksbridge Railway that led from the steelworks to Langsett Reservoir and was used for transporting materials when the reservoir was being built. The tracks were lifted before World War One and it is now a bridleway.

The applicants say that the one-storey, L-shaped building would provide toilets and riding facilities, along with indoor seating and outdoor picnic tables.

Midhopestones, between Barnsley and Sheffield

“The development would provide a meeting place for the residents of Midhopestones,” add the applicant’s documents.

“It is suggested that the use of the site, particularly providing a community facility, will remain in keeping with and complementary to the vitality and mix within the area and will not have a negative impact on the amenity of any surrounding properties.

“The unique location would provide a place for people from Stocksbridge, Penistone and the surrounding areas to walk, run, ride and cycle to and therefore encourage more exercise promoting good mental health and well-being

“The development would sell a variety of good quality locally produced food, snacks, and beverages to support local business.”

However, Barnsley Council’s planning department refused the application on the grounds that it would be an ‘inappropriate development….at odds with the open rural nature of the surrounding land.’