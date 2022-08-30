Plans for boat hoist in Scarborough would be 'great benefit for Yorkshire coast'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishermen first called for a hoist to lift boats in and out of the water for maintenance, inspections and surveys more than a decade ago, and the idea came to the fore again in recent consultation over the future of West Pier.

The calls are being led by crab boat owner Bob Roberts who has drawn up a business plan for a hoist capable of taking larger boats than the one in Bridlington, which he believes would be a huge asset to Scarborough.

Captain Stuart McNiven, of Dalby Offshore, which has a fleet of 10 wind farm support vessels and also operates the barge which recovered the sunken Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia, said his firm would use the port more if the facility was there.

Scarborough's West Pier

Last month the company was working in Wick in the north of Scotland and had to send a vessel all the way to Great Yarmouth for repairs. Capt McNiven, who was born and bred in Scarborough, said it would be a “great benefit not just for Scarborough and Whitby, but for the East Coast”.

A facility of the right size could be used by vessels used to service the world’s largest wind farm on Dogger Bank, the carbon capture project on Teesside, and the development of offshore gasfields.

There would be spin-offs for firms providing electrical and engineering services, and it would be a way of keeping the harbour – one of the reasons visitors come – thriving, Capt McNiven said.

As well as providing revenue for council coffers, it would be welcomed by harbour users who have paid their dues without seeing a great deal of investment.

He said the last major investment was building the pontoons a good 15 years ago, adding: “On this coast we have very limited access to facilities to lift boats out for repairs, maintenance or surveys. The nearest one for yachts is Hartlepool, and there’s a small one at Bridlington. Everybody I’ve spoken to has been massively positive. Companies like mine would use it, as would fishermen and passing yachts.”

Capt McNiven said that last year he spent £50,000 to £60,000 on lift-outs. “Somebody needs to grasp the nettle – it has to be better than another fish and chip shop,” he added.

Mr Roberts believes there is space on West Pier for both the redevelopment and the hoist. He revealed he has closed his two businesses, the Well Dressed Crab Company and the Yorkshire Lobster Company, which uses five bait sheds on the pier.

He said: “The sheds are going to be demolished anyhow – they are not obligated to rehouse me. The hoist ticks so many boxes – they just won’t have it because it doesn’t suit their agenda.”

In July the council’s Harbour Executive said the hoist had “broad support” and was an “essential requirement” to remain commercially competitive.

West Pier is about to be redeveloped using £5m Town Deal funding and £6m from Scarborough Council. But the proposals – which include improved artists’ studios, new public toilets and an “improved food and drink offer” – have been criticised by some businesses.