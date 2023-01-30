Plans have been submitted for a drive-through coffee shop and petrol station close to one of East Yorkshire’s most desirable villages.

The proposed £4.5m station, earmarked for a greenfield site on the A164 in the Yorkshire Wolds, includes four fuel pumps, three HGV pumps and an EV charging hub.

Developers want to build the station, with a retail store and drive-through coffee shop, on land off Riplingham Road roundabout a third of a mile from the village of West Ella.

The plans include a hub with a dozen rapid charging bays, providing “an 80 mile top up in as little as 15 minutes”.

The location of the new filling station off the A164 roundabout

The plans submitted to East Riding Council state: “The proposal seeks to provide a state of the art and high-quality roadside services and drive-thru coffee shop, alongside associated landscaping, parking and access arrangements.

"This would provide an important local facility, increasing local choice and competition and also help serve the wider road network.”

The site earmarked for the development is in the countryside near West Ella, a village beautified by its owners the Sykes family in the 19th century. Much of the village is now a conservation area, with over 20 listed buildings.

But agents for the developers refer to BP Oil’s successful appeal against East Riding Council’s refusal of planning permission for a similar scheme on land next to the Killingwoldgraves Roundabout near Beverley.

An artist's impression of the filling station

In November 2019 East Riding councillors rejected the oil giant’s plans for the station and retail store on a greenfield site as a blight on the countryside.

However a planning inspector allowed the appeal, ruling that “when viewed in the context of the existing roundabout, (it) would respect the intrinsic landscape character of the area”.

By 2030 there is expected to be nearly 8m registered EVs, accounting for nearly a quarter of all vehicles on the road.

Analysis of data from the Government and motor manufacturers last year suggested a growing gap between the number of electric cars on UK roads and the provision of EV charging points.

The village has many listed buildings

Developers say the only other roadside services facility in the vicinity is four miles away at the Esso station at North Ferriby.