Plans for self-build home next to Medieval church in Yorkshire refused after being likened to bird observatory

East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee refused plans for the house, next to St John the Baptist Church, Carnaby near Bridlington, on Monday (February 12).

Architect Jonathan Smith told councillors the building, which includes an earth mound on its the side , would be hard to see from the surrounding area.

But several councillors said the design was not appropriate next to the church, with Cllr John Whittle saying it looked more like a bird observatory than a house.

An impression showing how a self-build house in Church Lane, Carnaby, East Riding of Yorkshire, could look.

Plans for the home four bedrooms, a study and a plant room, with a grass roof, set within a garden in Carnaby’s Church Lane.

Councillors heard plans also included 15 parking spaces for visitors to the neighbouring church to use.

East Riding Archdeacon Ven Andy Broom said the church supported the plans and welcomed the parking spaces which would mean people wanting to get married or have christenings would no longer have to go elsewhere.

The Grade II-listed St John the Baptist Church, parts of which date to the late 13th Century, is next door to the proposed site of the home though the wider area is not a protected conservation area.

Plans stated the site of the house would be heavily-screened by trees, allowing for a contemporary design while also respecting the surrounding area.

They stated: “The proposed development enhances the existing heritage assets and supports the character and appearance of Carnaby by providing a public benefit in the form of parking adjacent to the church which currently doesn’t have the benefit of any parking available.

“The proposed development would not result in any adverse impact on the character of the area within which it is located or on the listed buildings within the locality.”

Mr Smith said the house would be practically invisible in summer and only parts could be seen in winter.

The architect said: “This is a self-build house with landscaping which are very supportive to the area.”

But council officers had recommended that the application be refused, stating in their report that its proposed gate and fence were more akin to a high-security facility than a house.

Cllr Whittle said the house was in the wrong place.

The committee member said: “I generally approve of avant-garde designs, but only when they’re in the right place.

“If you want to build something like this then build it where it fits in.