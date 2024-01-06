Plans have been submitted for film studios in the Yorkshire city where J.Arthur Rank was born.

Hull’s Priory Park has been earmarked for the city’s first purpose-built film production complex, including a 19,700sq ft soundstage.

In recent years the city’s Old Town has doubled as Dickensian London in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

In 2019 its historic High Street was used to film scenes for the global TV hit Victoria, while last year multiple locations, including Paragon Station, were used for Steve McQueen’s Blitz.

Once operational the soundstage would be used to create indoor film sets. It'll have dressing rooms, office space and temporary accommodation for visiting film crews as well as a standalone joinery and fabrication workshop.

The project is being spearheaded by city-based independent film production company Northern Films which has premises next to the site at Saltmarsh Court.

Once built, visiting film companies will only be able to hire the facility on condition they agree to take on local people looking at starting a career in the industry.

The announcement coincides with the 90th anniversary of Hull-born J. Arthur Rank’s first foray into the film industry.

There are plans for a 19,700sq ft soundstage at a currently vacant site on the Priory Park industrial estate

As head of the Rank Organisation, he went on to become Britain’s leading film producer and founded Pinewood Studios.

Northern Films director Andrew Fenton said: “Television and film production is a major growth industry in the UK and, for a variety of reasons but mainly cost, companies are increasingly looking for production bases outside of London.

“We believe we can offer top-quality facilities right here in Hull."

In recent years Mr Fenton’s business has evolved from a commercial design studio mainly creating showrooms for clients in the automotive industry to a fully-fledged film studio. The company’s first feature film, a comedy drama set in Hull called The Last Trip, is due to be released in cinemas later in 2024.

He added: “We already have post-production and grading facilities, sound mastering, visual effects and CGI here along with sets, rehearsal space and a hospitality area so adding a soundstage is the next logical step for us.

“A big emphasis for us is providing opportunities for young people locally to get into the

industry and learn new in-demand skills without having to leave home and go to London.