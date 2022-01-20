Plans submitted for 200 homes in popular seaside location in Yorkshire

It comes after developers submitted plans for 206 houses on a greenfield site off Hornsea Burton Road, which has long been earmarked for development.

Ward councillor Barbara Jefferson said people had been talking about developing the land back in the days of Holderness Borough Council 30 years ago.

However some locals consider it overdevelopment.

The fields earmarked for the new estate are next to Longbeach Leisure Park Picture: Google Maps

She said: “I know we can’t refuse it because it is development land. We just need to make sure we have a wider road, footpaths and perhaps slightly less houses.

“If highways get it right and the flood alleviation team get it right, maybe people will feel they are not having something thrust on them. They (the council) have to get the (planning) conditions right and listen to the residents who are there.”

The 7.88 hectare site consists of a grassed field and another in arable use and is next to Longbeach Leisure Park, with Hornsea Burton Primary School on the north-western corner.

The plans include two bedroom properties for first-time buyers, families and downsizers as well as larger three and four bedroom family homes. A proportion of bungalows are also included.