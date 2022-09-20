Archive pic of a solar farm: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Anesco Ltd wants to install 92,000 solar panels close to the village of Wawne and the Kingswood and Bransholme estates.

The 64 hectare site will have the potential to generate 49.99MW at peak production of electricity, which will be exported to the National Grid.

There have been numerous applications for new solar farms in recent months in the region, including one of the largest in the country, covering 757 hectares (1,870 acres) of farmland near the villages of Camblesforth and Hirst Courtney in North Yorkshire.

Plans have been submitted for a 49.9MW solar PV farm at Turf Carr, Bransholme, Hull

It comes as analysis by the in-house Solar Media Market Research team shows that almost 4GW of new solar farm capacity has been approved in the UK in 2022 so far, up from 3.1GW that was approved during 2021.

A leaflet and feedback form was sent to 400 residents and local businesses, but only garnered six responses, according to documents submitted by the developers.

The developers say one of the main reasons that this site has been chosen is the level of screening that is already in place and its proximity to sufficient grid connection capacity.