The proposal would have seen 63 houses built on green land at Spen View Lane/Lockwood Farm.

Numerous different applications to build housing on this area of Bierley have been proposed over the years – each attracting a large number of objections.

This latest application was by Newett homes.

Plans to build homes on site dubbed as “inappropriate for houses” scrapped as councillors fear further attempts

But this week the application, which had attracted 71 objections, was withdrawn by the developer this week.

Although a reason for the withdrawal has not yet been given, several different Council officers had raised concerns about the plans.

The Council’s Biodiversity Team said developing homes on the site would lead to a “significant loss” of habitats.

Current planning policy requires any developments to lead to an increase in local biodiversity. If developers cannot do this on the site, they have to fund biodiversity improvements elsewhere.

When asked about this application, Biodiversity officers said: “We are unable to support this application in its current form due to a significant loss of semi-natural habitats without any clear indication of how or where net gains for biodiversity will be implemented.

“The proposals would result in the loss of 4.22 Habitat Units, representing a 59.76 per cent loss.”

Highways officers also objected, claiming 63 homes on the site would raise highway safety concerns.

They said access to the new estate was sub-standard, adding: “The proposed number of dwellings should be reduced significantly.”

In 2020 an application by Keepmoat Homes to build 67 properties on the site was refused by Bradford Council, with officers saying the site would encroach onto Green Belt land, and potentially harm future plans for a cycle route near the site.

However, in October plans to build 82 affordable homes on the land immediately north of the site were approved by the Council. This application was by Countryside Properties.

On the news that the latest application has been withdrawn, Councillor Celia Hickson (Green, Tong) said: “Whilst this is welcome news, I am very doubtful this is the end of the fight to save this bit of Green space.

“The developer still has twelve months to submit an amended application.

“This site is completely inappropriate for houses. The roads in that part of Bierley are old country lanes and are already struggling with the increase in traffic.

“If you factor in the new houses being built on the neighbouring field, the new houses further down Shetcliffe Lane and the new crematorium then services in Bierley are not going to be able to cope with more houses.”