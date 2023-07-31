Plans to convert a former Hull doctors surgery into a 32-bed HMO have been blocked despite developers claiming it would otherwise fall into disrepair or be torn down.

Hull City Council’s Planning Committee refused plans to covert John Symons Home, in Park Row near Spring Bank, into housing yesterday (Wednesday, July 26).

Paul Stott, speaking for developers Townglow Ltd, said the conversion would bring a historic building back into use while leaving it would see it become a blight on the area.

But councillors refused the application after planning officers said the proposed extensions were a poor fit for the building and others raised concerns about parking.

John Symons Home, in Park Row, Hull. Picture is from Hull City Council\'s planning portal

Councillors also called for the building to be referred on for listing after they voted unanimously to refuse the application.

The building, which previously belonged to the Humber NHS Foundation Trust, is not currently listed with Historic England or locally.

Plans for the detached former doctors surgery, built in the early 20th Century, proposed 12 bedrooms on its ground floor, 13 on its first floor and seven on its second.

The bedrooms would all have their own en suites, with 32 cycle spaces also proposed.

Each floor would also feature shared kitchen and living spaces, with rooms spread throughout the original building and a side extension.

The application also included dormers in the building’s roof along with other alterations to the building and the removal of three trees.

Councillors heard it was the last building of its kind left in Park Row.

Mr Stott said their proposals for extensions and alterations were the only ones that would make the development financially viable.

The agent for the developer said: “This building’s been vacant for some time and it will require significant alterations.

“Without a viable use, it will fall into disrepair and be a blight on the street and all those living nearby.

“There’s been considerable challenges in making this scheme viable and the only alternative to the plans is to demolish it, which would be a terrible loss to Hull’s built heritage.”

Committee member Cllr Alan Gardiner said he was concerned about parking, especially given the building was outside the city centre in a residential area.