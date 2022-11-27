Plans to move part of holiday park in Yorkshire to stop caravans falling into sea

Caravans where people live in a Holderness holiday park could be moved inland to stop them falling victim to coastal erosion in 10 years’ time.

A total of 14 static caravans at the Sand Le Mere Holiday Park in Tunstall, Holderness would be moved from north east of the site south, further away from the coast.

The move comes as part of a proposed expansion of the park by 132 caravans, including the 14-like-for-like replacements, under plans lodged with East Riding Council.

Plans stated the expansion into 7.9ha of farmland would include 104 static caravans and 28 lodge style ones.

The park lies on the edge of a 48km coastline which is formed from soft glacial till, clay, sand and pebbles, which is particularly vulnerable to erosion.

Erosion is set to swallow up the north east section of the park where the 14 residential caravans are and plans stated they needed to be replaced within 10 years.

Plans stated the replacements would be rolled back well behind 100-year cliff line.

Plans stated: “Within the existing holiday park to the north east corner there are 14 residential caravans.

“Due to coastal erosion these must be relocated within the next 10 years.

“This application provides a suitable mechanism for their relocation.

“The residential caravans will be located to the north west of the application site in order to maximise their distance from the coastline, thereby extending their lifespan as far as possible.

“Over the next 100 years, and taking into account climate change, the rate of shoreline change is considered to be significant.”

Sand Le Mere, owned by Park Holidays UK Ltd, covers a total area of 36 ha.

It features an indoor pool, family bar, restaurant, adventure playground, fishing lake, clubhouse and gym.

The park lies east of the B1242 and is 1km from Tunstall and 2km from Roos, north of Withernsea.

Separately, East Riding Council’s recently published Climate Change Strategy warned 209 homes are under threat from coastal erosion in the next century.

