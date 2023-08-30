Plans to turn only shop in Yorkshire village into a house refused by councillors

Councillors are being recommended to refuse plans to turn the only shop in an East Yorkshire village into a house.

The shop in Burstwick, which included a Post Office, closed last May.

The parish council supports the change, as does ward councillor John Holtby, who said it was the “only viable option” in the face of “mounting losses”.

But East Riding Council officers say there are no other facilities to replace the shop and will recommend refusal at a meeting on Monday.

Burstwick Village Store

Three people raised objections saying the shop is needed for older people and those without a car and it had been vital during the pandemic and the floods of 2007.

However the owners said trade had taken a huge dip after a Co-op opened in nearby Thorngumbald five years ago “with customers obviously realising the more competitive prices a national buying chain offers”.

By the end of 2021 they were struggling to keep the business going with many customers switching to shopping on-line and getting home deliveries.

Their submission to the council said: “It became glaringly apparent that our running expenses could not be paid for by customers purchasing a newspaper or a pint of milk.”

After the government stopped Post Office card accounts for benefits and pensions many regulars “never” used the shop again, they added. There was “absolutely no way” they could have afforded to pay for their electricity bill which was due to treble to around £2,000 a month, adding: “Although it was an extremely upsetting and emotional decision, we had no option but to close on the May 27 2022; we simply could not exist on our ever-decreasing sales.”