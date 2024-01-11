Plea to Ofcom to halt Yorkshire broadband pole works after outrage from residents

Councillors have called on Ofcom to halt broadband pole installations in the East Riding for an emergency review into local telecommunications market.

The emergency market review call came as up to 80 protesters gathered outside East Riding Council’s County Hall offices yesterday (Jan 10), according to one of those who attended. Dale’s Councillor Coleen Gill, who tabled the motion, broadband operators needed to consult locals and stop poles being put up in ridiculous locations, including opposite a cenotaph.

Council Planning Portfolio Holder Coun Leo Hammond said the authority was well aware of concerns about the installations but it did not have the power to stop them. Coun Gill’s motion was debated and passed as protesters gathered outside Beverley’s County Hall carrying placards including the slogans: ‘Stop The Poles Now!’ and ‘No Poles’.

The motion calls for Ofcom to step in and launch a review into the Hull telecommunications area ahead of the one scheduled for 2026. It also calls for existing provider KCOM to publish the prices for accessing its infrastructure and make companies prove they have tried to reach agreements to share it.

Protesters against broadband pole installations gathered outside East Riding of Yorkshire Council\'s County Hall offices in Beverley on Wednesday, January 10. Picture: Katy Miller

Councillors also backed them having to go through a formal Ofcom dispute and for existing laws to be scrutinised, with works suspended until the review is over. The full council meeting heard the authority’s Leader Coun Anne Handley is set to visit Hedon where around 500 poles have been put up since October.

South West Holderness’ Coun Steve Gallant, one of the East Riding members leading the Going Underground campaign, said legal permitted development loopholes had allowed operators to blight East Riding towns.

Coun Phil Redshaw, of Cottingham North where poles have also gone up, said existing laws which removed limits on installations in historic conservation areas was not fit for purpose. Beverley St Marys ward’s Coun Denis Healy said notices appearing in parts of the town set for works had fuelled fear and anxiety among locals.

Operators including Connexin and MS3 have said their works have all been legally compliant and they listen to and take local concerns into account before installations, changing plans if needed. They have also claimed KCOM has priced them out of accessing their network but the long-standing operator has denied this and said no disputes had been raised with Ofcom.

They have also said their evidence shows there is a desire for more choice in broadband providers and competition would make services cheaper. Coun Gill said some residents had suffered mental health issues because of poles going up outside their homes.

The councillor said: “I was driving through my area and saw that a pole had been put up opposite a cenotaph, it’s a ridiculous place for one. Residents haven’t been consulted and there will be no take up, the companies are wasting their time and money. We need these works to stop and a market review to be brought forward.”

Coun Hammond said councillors were trying to support affected residents where it could, adding they had put a stop to some works including for health and safety breaches.

The portfolio holder said: “We’re well aware that residents are concerned about the installation of poles in the East Riding. The roll out of new broadband infrastructure in the East Riding has been part of a welcome national initiative to improve connectivity.

“However it’s clear that the way the roll out has been implemented has and is causing difficulties for local residents. The council has limited input on installations, it has been working with providers but it does not have the authority to refuse installations.