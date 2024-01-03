Plea to save 'massively used' public loo in centre of Beverley from being knocked down

Knocking down well-used public toilets in Beverley to make way for a housing scheme would be “devastating” for people, a councillor says.

East Riding Council is selling the site which contains the former Minster Towers care home, a car park, number 8 Lord Roberts Road and toilets, which are all due to be demolished

Developers put in revised plans to the council just before Christmas. They say the latest plan – which includes cutting the number of homes on the prime town centre site from 24 to 22 - should answer previous concerns.

Beverley Town Council says they have been told people can use toilets at the bus or railway station, or on Dyer Lane, or at the Treasure House.

The toilet block next to the development site on Lord Roberts Road

However they don’t believe people should have to walk five to 20 minutes to get to the nearest public loo.

The Treasure House, which is closed until late 2024 for a revamp, shuts on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Ward councillor Eliza Whitaker said: “It's a massive issue for residents, for people visiting Beverley. They are massively used toilets and should never have been sold off with the piece of land.

"They said they can use the library, but it’s not open every day and the station is too far.

The latest plans for the site

"It would be devastating if it was knocked down.”

Beverley Civic Society chairman Richard Lidwell said they were pleased that developers had taken note of some of the original objections, but there were still outstanding issues.

He said: “The toilets should be either retained in that spot or put nearer East Riding Theatre where the coaches drop off.”

The latest planning application has the backing of Historic England, which says it will "allow more of the site to be become attractive open shared spaces and allow for more views of Beverley Minster through the site".

In their submission the developers say the mix of two, three and four bedroomed homes will provide "a new quality environment with a design and layout that respects the site’s heritage setting, character and surrounding land uses".