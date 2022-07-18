Pocklington-based team set to tackle gruelling Paris to Dakar rally for Help for Heroes charity

Yorkshire Adventurers are pictured with their Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo RC vehicle. Photo submitted.

They are tackling the challenge to raise money for Help the Heroes.

Team leader Nev Styles, 66 a semi-retired IT consultant, is number one driver, with company director Tony Day the second one.

The full team is: Nev Styles (project leader); John Kitchener (number one mechanic); Gavin Dalton (support team driver and logistics); Gary Hyde (UK team support) and Tony Day (number two driver and gofer).

The team is hoping to raise £10,000 via a JustGiving page and has already accrued £1,370.

The race has been brought back after political unrest on the route. Its replacement “The Dakar Rally” is now a sanctioned FIA event limited to huge manufacturers, high-end sponsors and top end motorsport teams.

The route is 6,000km off road with a ceremonial start under the Eiffel Tower then from Morocco, through the Atlas Mountains, the Western Sahara, Mauritania to Dakar in Senegal.

They will tackle the event in a Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo RC which was built in Canada and modified in Yorkshire.

This is an off-road vehicle but everything is strengthened and re-engineered to withstand the extreme terrain.

A spokesman for the team said: “The aim is to raise as much money as possible for Help For Heroes who help wounded veterans recover after serving their country.

“The team will also promote Yorkshire, it’s businesses and its people.

“People with grit, determination, resilience and ambition that run Yorkshire companies and enterprises are the people who will be supporting the Yorkshire Adventurers as they aim to get over the finish line at the Rose Lake in Dakar.

“The Driffield Agricultural Society, the organisers of the Driffield Show, is supporting the Yorkshire Adventurers by providing space for the team at the event.

“There will be an opportunity to walk around the vehicle and hear how businesses and individuals can partner with the Yorkshire team on this epic challenge.

“As well as a Just Giving page the team is also looking for Yorkshire businesses to help support this epic challenge which begins in January 2023.

“The team aim is to raise as much money as they can for Help the Heroes and would be delighted to share their story. In an unstable world and with two of the team retired servicemen, Yorkshire Adventurers have been inspired to challenge themselves to support these veteran heroes.”