Pocklington friends group produces stunning calendar to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice

The Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice has produced the calendar featuring stunning images which were taken by local people.

The calendar contains 12 beautiful images capturing the wildlife and landscapes of Pocklington and surrounding villages.

The winning pictures were selected by renowned wildlife photographer Robert E Fuller after the group ran a competition asking local photographers to capture images for this special charity calendar.

A spokesman said: “The calendars are now available from all St Leonard’s Hospice shops, Langlands at Shiptonthorpe, Hunters Estate Agents, Danby’s Newsagent, Celebrations, Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, Ginger Cow Everingham, Strongs Country Store, Mouse House Floral Design, Footloose, and the Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor.

“It is now available, with a special two for one offer for a suggested donation of £6.

“Alternatively, people can call Sue on 07866 507498, Geoff on 07471892 935 or Richard on 07990 697317 to get your copy.”