Pocklington Lions Club buys eight new scooters to support local residents following huge donation

Andrew Todd (Ebor Mobility) is pictured with Pocklington Lions Club members and Jackie East (representing St Helen’s Farm).

Pocklington and District Lions Club has purchased eight new mobility scooters following a generous donation.

St Helen’s Farm owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski donated £12,500 to replace part of the club’s scooter fleet.

The funding has enabled the lions team to buy eight new motorised scooters, supplied by Ebor Mobility of Holme Upon Spalding Moor. These will replace eight of the fleet of 20 currently on loan to elderly people in the Pocklington area.

Lions president Graham West said: “Replacing their existing scooters will be a pleasant surprise to the recipients because the new machines will be noticeably more comfortable and reliable.

“They will also help reduce the running costs of the club which have increased as the scooters have aged.

“The club would like to thank Andrew Todd of Ebor Mobility who recommended, sourced, and ordered the scooters.

“Our members will be liaising with people regarding the new scooters in the coming weeks.”

Trustee John Eeles added: “This is a memorable event in a memorable year for Pocklington and District Lions Club.

“It is 60 years since the club was formed and despite a reduction in the number of members over the past few years the club has maintained it’s services to the local community.