Pocklington Methodist Church appealing for warm winter clothes to support Open Doors scheme

Pocklington Methodist Church.

The venue, on Chapmangate, has placed a box outside Wesley House (to the right-hand side of the church).

The box will remain at the site until Monday, December 29 when the contents will be passed to the Open Doors project at the Princes Avenue Methodist Church in Hull.

A spokesman said: “We are one of a number of churches across the area that are collecting winter clothing.

“The appeal is to support the good work of the Open Doors project which is run from the Methodist Church on Princes Avenue.