Pocklington Methodist Church appealing for warm winter clothes to support Open Doors scheme

The congregation of Pocklington Methodist Church is appealing for donations of warm winter clothes (adults and children) which will go to asylum seekers, refugees and migrant workers.

Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:35 am
Pocklington Methodist Church.

The venue, on Chapmangate, has placed a box outside Wesley House (to the right-hand side of the church).

The box will remain at the site until Monday, December 29 when the contents will be passed to the Open Doors project at the Princes Avenue Methodist Church in Hull.

A spokesman said: “We are one of a number of churches across the area that are collecting winter clothing.

“The appeal is to support the good work of the Open Doors project which is run from the Methodist Church on Princes Avenue.

“People can leave their unwanted warm clothes in the box and they will be passed onto the project.”

