Pocklington remembers The Fallen during Remembrance Day commemorations

The parade was led by Pocklington firefighters. Photo ciourtsey of Andy Nelson Photography.

Parades, church services and wreath laying ceremonies took place in front of large gatherings as communities remembered their war dead.

In Pocklington, representatives from local churches; town and county councillors; serving armed forces, veterans and families; uniformed public services and uniformed youth organisations marched through the town.

They were led by a Pocklington fire engine, with bikers and a vintage military vehicle bringing up the rear. Over 300 took part in the parade with several hundred of the public supporting from the sidelines.

Marching through Pocklington on Remembrance Sunday. Photo courtesy of Andy Nelson Photography.

The parade progressed from Pocklington School, through the Market Place and up to the World War I memorial for the first wreath laying and reading of the names of The Fallen on the memorial.

It then went along Chapmangate to Grape Lane where the ceremonial proceedings were repeated at the memorial garden for those who were killed in World War II and subsequent conflicts.

The final part of the afternoon was the Remembrance Day service in All Saints church.

Standards are lowered during the commemorations on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Andy Nelson photography.

Paying respects on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Andy Nelson Photography.

Remembering the Fallen during Thursday's ceremony. Photo by Andy Nelson Photography

Rev Jake Belder blesses the Pocklington British Legion branch Standard on Thursday. Photo by Andy Nelson Photography