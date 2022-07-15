Pocklington team joins forces with ‘New Forest for Ukraine’ volunteers to provide humanitarian aid for refugees

Clare Shepherdson and Robin Belder are pictured at the Ukraine donation drop-off point in Pocklington's All Saints church.

It is partnering with a volunteer group ‘New Forest for Ukraine’ to provide humanitarian aid.

The partnership was formed when John Stanton (lead coordinator of New Forest for Ukraine and originally from Pocklington) was discussing the challenge of maintaining levels of donations with his sister Clare Shepherdson, Ruth Jackson, Robin Belder, Ruth Pearson and Sophie May.

They came up with the simple solution of joining forces to support Ukraine. Humanitarian aid is donated and collected in Pocklington and then transported to the New Forest.

Here they supplement the donations already being collected from 20 local donation sites and delivered directly to refugees. Also, improvised trauma packs are being made by local volunteer groups.

Donations are being collected in Pocklington All Saints Church 9am to 4pm daily between Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, August 7. They will then be stored locally prior to being transported to the New Forest where they will be sorted and shipped directly to refugees in Poland and Ukraine.

Ruth Jackson (Pocklington Community Volunteers) said: “Pocklington has a strong reputation as a town that does what it can to help others. So, when New Forest for Ukraine asked for help, I knew the town would step up. New Forest for Ukraine is well-established which means that everything we do will directly benefit people in Poland and Ukraine.”

John Stanton said: “The need to support the refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine is greater now than ever before. 31 loads of aid have already been delivered directly to those who need it.

“However, we are facing a challenge to maintain the levels of donations to meet the needs of those displaced, so partnering with Pocklington and others makes total sense. We urgently need a wide range of donations including food, baby supplies, duvets, sleeping bags, nappies, pet suppliers, wheeled suitcases and toiletries. The main item we do not need is clothing. We are also looking for cash funding to fund transport costs.”