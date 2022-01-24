Pocklington Tennis Club looking to expand team following coach of the year success

PTC’s head coach Sean Evans was recently named Yorkshire Development Coach of the Year 2021.

The position is 25+ hours per week and offers generous pay to match the applicant’s qualifications/experience.

There’s also the chance to play for the club in competitive and national leagues.

A spokesman said: “We are currently looking for someone to come on board and work closely with head coach Sean to continue to offer fantastic tennis opportunities for members and non members at Pocklington Tennis Club.

“The coach will be joining a fun, close knit and sociable team.

“We are a fast developing club, which can be seen through our recent successes, winning Yorkshire Club Of The Year 2019 and Yorkshire Development Coach Of The Year 2021.

“We were thrilled and proud to announce that Sean is this year’s Yorkshire Development Coach of the Year.

“This is a huge achievement for Sean and our club.

“He has been head coach here for more than four years now and during this time he has developed an ever growing and thriving adult and junior programme.

“The junior membership alone has grown in size by 540% since his arrival at the club.

“We are lucky to have Sean in our coaching team at the club and he is looking forward to being part of the ever growing future of our club.”