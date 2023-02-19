Podcast Studios: Why podcasting is so popular in Yorkshire - Joe Rogan, Steven Bartlett and Love Island

Cofounder of Wakefield Podcast Studios Tom Lindley, said: “My interest in podcasts started around 2019. I started recording and editing my own podcast from my bedroom in 2020 with my best friend as a co host after we had purchased all the equipment needed. After around 20 episodes, we decided it was time to invest some more money into hiring a dedicated studio to improve the overall quality of the pod. We started searching online for ‘podcast studios near me’, or ‘podcast studio Wakefield’ to no avail. This timing coincided with me leaving my previous full time job, when I realised I had found my passion for podcasting.”
Along with his friend - Tom Wolfe - who runs Wolf Supplements, who also wanted to start a podcast, said: “After explaining my findings to Tom, we realised there was an opportunity within the market to bridge the gap for aspiring podcasters like ourselves, to provide flexible and affordable hire rates without the need to fork out hundreds of thousands of pounds for the
equipment needed to start your own podcast.”
Following months of renovation, they officially opened for business in September 2022. Since then, the demand for their service has meant that they needed to relocate to bigger and better premises, now in the centre of Ossett (Bank Street).
Tom added that podcasting is one of the fastest growing forms of content creation in Yorkshire with people from all walks of life venturing into the world of audio recording.
He said: “We have over a dozen returning clients, providing each a range of different content solutions - from audio only podcasts, all the way to high quality captioned TikTok and Instagram Reel style short form videos.”
The landscape for content creators is rapidly changing across Yorkshire as more people try their hand at making a living online. For some it’s a professional hobby, for others it’s a full time income. With the likes of Natalie Anderson recording her podcast at Andy Durrant’s studio in Leeds to Police Interceptor Ben Pearson making a podcast at Get My Media in Morley, there are a range of podcasters popping up throughout the region which has led to a rise in demand for professional podcast studios.