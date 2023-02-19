Podcast Studios: Why podcasting is so popular in Yorkshire - Joe Rogan, Steven Bartlett and Love Island

Inspired by podcasters Joe Rogan, Diary of a CEO Steven Bartlett and Love Island’s Chris Williamson, a young entrepreneur from Yorkshire decided to start his own podcast before setting up his own podcasting studio after noticing an unprecedented number of people wanting to set up their own without making the initial investment on equipment.

Cofounder of Wakefield Podcast Studios Tom Lindley, said: “My interest in podcasts started around 2019. I started recording and editing my own podcast from my bedroom in 2020 with my best friend as a co host after we had purchased all the equipment needed. After around 20 episodes, we decided it was time to invest some more money into hiring a dedicated studio to improve the overall quality of the pod. We started searching online for ‘podcast studios near me’, or ‘podcast studio Wakefield’ to no avail. This timing coincided with me leaving my previous full time job, when I realised I had found my passion for podcasting.”

Along with his friend - Tom Wolfe - who runs Wolf Supplements, who also wanted to start a podcast, said: “After explaining my findings to Tom, we realised there was an opportunity within the market to bridge the gap for aspiring podcasters like ourselves, to provide flexible and affordable hire rates without the need to fork out hundreds of thousands of pounds for the

equipment needed to start your own podcast.”

Following months of renovation, they officially opened for business in September 2022. Since then, the demand for their service has meant that they needed to relocate to bigger and better premises, now in the centre of Ossett (Bank Street).

Tom added that podcasting is one of the fastest growing forms of content creation in Yorkshire with people from all walks of life venturing into the world of audio recording.

He said: “We have over a dozen returning clients, providing each a range of different content solutions - from audio only podcasts, all the way to high quality captioned TikTok and Instagram Reel style short form videos.”