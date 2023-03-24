News you can trust since 1754
Police appeal to find missing Yorkshire 13-year-old last seen in her school uniform

Police are trying to track down a missing teenager from Yorkshire who was last seen in her school uniform.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

Holly Hainsworth was last seen on Charteris Road, Bradford, at 7.50am this morning (March 24). Police are now appealing for information from the public to help find her, as they are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

The 13-year-old is described as a white female, around 5ft 7ins tall, with mousey hair which was tied up. Holly was last seen wearing a school uniform, black trousers, and a black Hype coat.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of March 24.

Police are trying to find Holly Hainsworth, who has gone missing
