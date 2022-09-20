Police appeal to trace 'heroes' who held onto woman as she teetered over Yorkshire motorway bridge

The force said: “Shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, police received reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a footbridge over the M621 near to Junction 6 for Belle Isle Road.

“The motorway was closed in both directions while officers responded to the incident.

“Once the woman had been safely detained a short time later and taken for mental health support, it was established that two males had held on to her as she teetered on the edge before bringing her back over the railings. She was then secured by two passing off-duty police officers before on-duty colleagues arrived.

Footbridge over the M621 between Belle Isle and Hunslet

“Senior officers are looking to formally recognise those involved for their actions and are keen to trace them.