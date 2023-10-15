Police appealing for help to find 13-year-old boy who has been missing overnight
Police are appealing for information to help track down a young boy who has been missing overnight.
Named only as Alfie by North Yorkshire Police, the 13-year-old from Harrogate was last seen on Saturday (Oct 14). The force said he could be in Harrogate or Knarsborough.
He is described as five foot two inches tall, with blue eyes and freckles. He was wearing green khaki joggers and a hoddie, with black and white Nike trainers.
Anyone who sees Alfie is asked to call police on 999, quoting reference number 12230195596.