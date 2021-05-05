Police at Harrogate hotel after 'two people found dead'

There is a police incident at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic hotel today.

Officers are said to be attending the scene at at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic hotel after two people were found dead in an incident at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the discovery follows an an incident last night at the historic hotel which has stood on Ripon Road in Harrogate since 1900.

A spokesman for the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa said: “Following an incident last night, the police were called and we are currently assisting them with their enquiries.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.