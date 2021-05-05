Police at Harrogate hotel after 'two people found dead'

There are reports today that the police are on the scene at one of Harrogate's biggest hotels after two people were reported to have died.

By Graham Chalmers
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 1:54 pm
There is a police incident at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic hotel today.

Officers are said to be attending the scene at at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic hotel after two people were found dead in an incident at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel.

It is believed the discovery follows an an incident last night at the historic hotel which has stood on Ripon Road in Harrogate since 1900.

A spokesman for the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa said: “Following an incident last night, the police were called and we are currently assisting them with their enquiries.”

