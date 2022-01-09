Police concerned for missing 87-year-old man who may need medical treatment

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a missing 87-year-old man in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 10:22 am

Humberside Police have issued an urgent appeal to track down the pensioner, named only as John, who has gone missing from Hull.

He was last seen at around 11.20am at Paragon Exchange in Hull, and has connections to east Hull.

He is described as white, of medium build and approximately 5’10” tall. He is thought to have been wearing a navy jacket and navy trousers.

Police are concerned for John's safety

A statement from police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for John's welfare as he may require medical treatment.

"We are asking members of the public in the area to check their accessible outbuildings and local businesses to proactively check their accessible areas and CCTV as we believe he may have sought shelter to stay warm."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting incident number 173 of January 8.

