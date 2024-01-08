Police find man who had been missing for days with suitcase and black bin bag

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a man from Yorkshire who went missing last week.

Mark Coverdale, who is from Staithes near Whitby, was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday (Jan 4) at the bus stop on Whitby Road.

The 51-year-old is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag. He is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.

Mark Coverdale has not been seen since January 4

North Yorkshire Police said officers are “becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare” of Mark.