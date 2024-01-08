Police find man who had been missing for days with suitcase and black bin bag
Mark Coverdale, who is from Staithes near Whitby, was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday (Jan 4) at the bus stop on Whitby Road.
The 51-year-old is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag. He is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.
North Yorkshire Police said officers are “becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare” of Mark.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has information as to where he may be, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency on 999, quoting reference number 12240002230.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.