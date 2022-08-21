Police find missing 83-year-old man from Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued an urgent appeal over a missing 83-year-old man.

Humberside Police have issued the appeal for a man named only as John, who was last seen in East Hull at 11am today (August 21).

He is described as being five foot seven, medium to large build and wearing red chinos and a green top.

John has gone missing this morning

The force has released an image of John.