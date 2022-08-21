Police find missing 83-year-old man from Yorkshire
UPDATE: John was found on Sunday afternoon.
Police have issued an urgent appeal over a missing 83-year-old man.
Humberside Police have issued the appeal for a man named only as John, who was last seen in East Hull at 11am today (August 21).
He is described as being five foot seven, medium to large build and wearing red chinos and a green top.
The force has released an image of John.
Anyone who sees John is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 247 of August 21.